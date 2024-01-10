Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Hunter Legend - 14:15 Leicester

Smart Stat: 23% - Venetia Williams' strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Hunter Legend returned from six months off with a promising effort on his chasing debut at Ludlow in November, jumping fine and sticking to his task well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. The first two pulled well clear of the rest and Hunter Legend is only 3lb higher in the weights today. Trained by Venetia Williams, who has her team in good nick (58% of horses running to form), Hunter Legend should have more to offer over fences and rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Off The Jury - 15:35 Doncaster

Smart Stat: £16.30 - Alan King's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Off The Jury is related to a few winners under Rules, including the useful hurdler Au Fleuron, and he was well on top at the finish when winning his sole start in Irish points. He’s since joined Alan King having been bought for €170,000 and it’s a stable which has an excellent record with bumper debutants. Those with previous experience under Rules set just a fairly useful standard in this contest and Off The Jury appeals as a likely newcomer who could well prove too good for them.

Composite - 20:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 20% - George Boughey's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Composite showed improved form to open his account at Wolverhampton last month, hitting the front inside the final furlong and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by two lengths in ready fashion. By Cracksman and a half-brother to the Musidora Stakes winner Shutter Speed, Juddmonte cast-off Composite has the makings of a useful performer for the George Boughey team and he's fancied to take another step forward to defy a penalty in his follow-up bid.