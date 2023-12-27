Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Good Risk At All - 13:05 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 29% - Sam Thomas's strike rate in early season

Good Risk At All matched his useful hurdles form at the first attempt when making a winning start in this sphere at Carlisle in October, landing some nice bets in the process and looking a very good prospect. He jumped notably well on that occasion, but was let down in that department when disappointing in a listed event at Cheltenham last time. That form has been boosted since and Good Risk At All is well worth another chance to build on his debut effort now in a handicap racing from a mark he has won from over hurdles.

Nickle Back - 13:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: £39.88 - Sarah Humphrey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Nickle Back has looked a natural over fences, quickly developing into a smart novice, winning his first two starts in this sphere by a wide margin, and he was far from disgraced when runner-up to Hermes Allen in the John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury last time. He once again jumped boldy, but did make a couple of mistakes which hampered his chances, though he did rally and stay on all the way to the line. Nickle Back has displayed plenty of speed, so the drop to two miles shouldn't pose a problem, and he sets a good standard on form in this field.

Tweed Skirt - 15:09 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Tweed Skirt quickly developed into a much better chaser last season, making a winning start in a handicap over two and a half miles at this course by a wide margin, and progressing further when following up from a 10 lb higher mark at Wincanton on her next start. She hasn't won since, but she has shaped well, and also left the impression she will be well suited by three miles. Tweed Skirt didn't get chance to show this trip would suit when unseating on her return, but she appeals as being on a fair mark and is well worth another chance.