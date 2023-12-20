Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Brave Kingdom - 13:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Newbury since the start of the 2019/20 season

Brave Kingdom returned from nearly two years off (had a breathing operation in the interim) with a decisive victory on his chasing debut at Plumpton last month, kicking clear on the home turn and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to win by two and a half lengths. The manner of that win suggests he was full value for a 5lb rise in the weights and his scope for more improvement identifies him as very much the one to beat in his follow-up bid for Paul Nicholls, who has an excellent record at Newbury in recent years.

Hecouldbetheone - 15:10 Newbury

Smart Stat: 21% - Chris Gordon's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Hecouldbetheone shaped better than the bare result when finishing fifth on his chasing debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, taking a strong hold at the head of affairs and perhaps paying for those exertions late on as he weakened to pass the post 11 lengths behind the winner. He would have finished closer had he not stumbled at the last and the way he jumped prior to that was encouraging. Chasing could be the making of him and he should take plenty of beating here from a 2lb lower mark, very much the type to go on improving for the Chris Gordon yard.

Classic Encounter - 17:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 33% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Kempton Park since the start of the 2019 season

Classic Encounter was gelded after his debut run at this course in August and he proved a different proposition when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket in October, still looking green but keeping on well to be beaten only two and a half lengths behind a useful sort. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and the way he shaped there suggests the experience will bring him on again. Trained by Charlie Appleby, who is always worth following at Kempton, Classic Encounter is a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt with cheekpieces added.