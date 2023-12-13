Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Percy Veering - 12:50 Exeter

Smart Stat: 25% - Kim Bailey's strike rate in early season

Percy Veering proved better than ever when winning both his starts over fences in November, first returning from eight months off (had a breathing operation in the interim) with a determined win at Warwick and then defying a 7lb higher mark to follow up in very similar fashion at Ffos Las. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, again digging deep under pressure as he stayed on strongly to win by three and a quarter lengths. This ought to be tougher following a further 6lb rise in the weights, but Percy Veering is clearly going the right way for Kim Bailey and it's hard to make a meaningful case for any of the opposition in a thin race.

Benny Silver - 14:35 Leicester

Smart Stat: 22% - Nigel Twiston-Davies' strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Benny Silver shaped encouragingly despite failing to land a gamble on his chasing debut at Hereford last month, passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner and leaving the impression he would have gone closer still but for a late error. He can line up from the same mark today and there should be better to come from him with that experience under his belt. Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, who has a good record with similar types, Benny Silver is fancied to take the drop back in trip in his stride to open his account over fences at the second attempt.

Perretti - 16:45 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Perretti fared best of the newcomers when finishing a staying-on third in a maiden at this course last month, recording a notably fast closing sectional as he ran on well from rear to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner. The drop back to seven furlongs today perhaps isn't ideal given how he shaped on his debut, but he clearly has the ability to win an ordinary maiden and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to get off the mark if taking another step forward for Joseph O'Brien, who saddles three runners as he seeks a third win in this race since 2019.