Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Honest Desire - 16:55 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Honest Desire showed something to work on in his first three starts and he shaped much better than the bare result on his handicap debut over course and distance last month. He was strong in the betting that day, but had a trick draw to deal with, and he was left in a poor position as a result, making headway out wide in the straight and doing all of his best work at the finish. Honest Desire is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped from a much better draw now.

Elladonna - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 16% -James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Elladonna has shaped well in each of her three starts to date, but she particularly caught the eye on her qualifying run over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. She failed to settle in the early stages in a steadily-run race, but made a sweeping move into contention out wide on the home turn, and looked the likeliest winner entering the straight. Her earlier exertions appeared to tell in the closing stages, however, and she looks very interesting now dropped to a mile for the first time on her handicap debut. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she has an excellent chance of opening her account.

Positive Impact - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Positive Impact ran out an impressive winner of a course and distance handicap in September last year on his all-weather debut and he resumed winning ways in similar style on his return to polytrack at Chelmsford last month. He produced a career-best effort on that occasion, travelling fluently at the head of affairs and quickening clear in grand style in the straight. That performance fully entitles him to have a crack at this listed event and, totally unexposed on the surface, he makes plenty of appeal.