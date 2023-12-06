Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
Honest Desire showed something to work on in his first three starts and he shaped much better than the bare result on his handicap debut over course and distance last month. He was strong in the betting that day, but had a trick draw to deal with, and he was left in a poor position as a result, making headway out wide in the straight and doing all of his best work at the finish. Honest Desire is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped from a much better draw now.
Smart Stat: 16% -James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants
Elladonna has shaped well in each of her three starts to date, but she particularly caught the eye on her qualifying run over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. She failed to settle in the early stages in a steadily-run race, but made a sweeping move into contention out wide on the home turn, and looked the likeliest winner entering the straight. Her earlier exertions appeared to tell in the closing stages, however, and she looks very interesting now dropped to a mile for the first time on her handicap debut. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she has an excellent chance of opening her account.
Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season
Positive Impact ran out an impressive winner of a course and distance handicap in September last year on his all-weather debut and he resumed winning ways in similar style on his return to polytrack at Chelmsford last month. He produced a career-best effort on that occasion, travelling fluently at the head of affairs and quickening clear in grand style in the straight. That performance fully entitles him to have a crack at this listed event and, totally unexposed on the surface, he makes plenty of appeal.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org