Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Magic Seven - 12:20 Hereford

Smart Stat: 2 - Jonjo O'Neill's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Magic Seven built on the promise of his debut effort and showed useful form when winning a bumper at this course around 12 months ago but he was unable to build on that on his next start in that sphere. He was short in the betting and ran out a clear-cut winner on his return and hurdles debut over course and distance earlier this month, proving nine and a half lengths too strong for Face D'music. Magic Seven looks a sure-fire improver now and can give his yard more success in this race.

Missed Tee - 12:40 Wetherby

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WETHERBY

Missed Tee was well supported but failed to meet expectations on her reappearance and chasing debut at Carlisle last month, but she showed plenty of aptitude for this new discipline (winning pointer earlier in career) and shaped better than the distance beaten suggests. That was also her first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she arguably did too much too soon, though she did produce some accurate leaps. Missed Tee is likely to last much longer this time and, at a track Harry Skelton rides so well, she is fancied to open her account over fences.

Secret Secret - 13:35 Kelso

Smart Stat: £104.50 - James Moffatt's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Secret Secret was picked up for just £1,500 by these connections after failing to click for Neil Mulholland and he has already proved money well spent, winning two of his three starts for this yard. He bounced back to somewhere near his best when scoring by 14 lengths over this course and distance 18 days ago, going with plenty of zest and moving away entering the straight. A subsequent 11 lb rise is fair enough and another bold bid is expected.