Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Il Pino - 13:30 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 7 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in past ten runnings

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Wincanton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Wincanton

Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls have a fantastic strike rate at Wincanton and they have an excellent record in this extended two-miles-and-five-furlong novice hurdle. The pair have combined to win five editions, while Nicholls has sent out a further two winners in the past ten renewals. Nicholls has a couple of runners this afternoon with Cobden taking the ride on Il Pino who was successful on his only start in points.

Le Milos - 13:40 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 23% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Market Rasen

Harry Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 21% mark but that increases to an impressive 23% at Market Rasen where he has a couple of rides this afternoon, including on Le Milos in the two-mile-seven-furlong handicap hurdle. Le Milos fared well over fences after joining Dan Skelton last season, landing a staying handicap at Bangor and the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury before going close in a Kelso listed race and finding the test too much in the Grand National. He is able to run off the same mark as when winning the Coral Gold Cup, which is 6 lb lower than his current chase mark.

Haut Folin - 14:50 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 22% - Venetia Williams' strike rate in early season

Venetia Williams operates at a 22% strike rate in the early stages of the season - compared to an overall record around the 17% mark - and her team have been in superb order this autumn. Haut Folin has contributed to the trainer's tally by scoring in comfortable fashion on his reapperance at Ffos Las 11 days ago and he looks the one to beat under a penalty.