Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Smart Stat: 2 - Joseph O'Brien's number of winners in the past three runnings
Joseph O'Brien has won two of the past three runnings of this race and has an interesting representative this time around in Clever Impulse who showed ability when fourth on her debut over this course and distance last month. Clever Impulse kept on in encouraging fashion from the home turn and ought to be sharper with that run under her belt.
Smart Stat: 27% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season
Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 27% with the runners he sends on the long journey north from Newmarket to Newcastle. Franberri is an interesting representative for the yard in the mile-and-a-half handicap as she got off the mark in good style in a course-and-distance maiden a couple of weeks ago and remains open to improvement.
Smart Stat: 33% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2019 season
Charlie Appleby boasts an incredible 33% strike rate at Kempton - which is an improvement on an already impressive overall record around the 29% mark - and he has a couple of runners at the venue this evening, including Cupid's Dream who makes his debut in the mile novice. Cupid's Dream is by leading sire Dubawi and out of an unraced half sister to the useful Al Agaila who is out of the smart Group 2 winner L'Amour de Ma Vie.
