Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:32 · WED November 08, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Bigbertiebassett - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £25.53 - William Muir & Chris Grassick's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Bigbertiebassett was unfancied on his debut but showed plenty to work on when chasing home a subsequent Group 1 winner, and he built on that promise when opening his account in good style at Doncaster in June. That form didn't really work out and he contested a very deep listed race at Ascot next time, but was beaten much further by the winner than he was on his debut. Bigbertiebassett bounced back to form in a competitive nursery at York when last seen in August, though, and he looks interesting now starting out for a new yard on all-weather debut in a weaker race.

Honest Desire - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 33% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Honest Desrie was easy to back and was in need of the experience on his debut over a mile at Goodwood in September, but he knew a bit more when not beaten far at Yarmouth on his next start. He matched his previous form and settled better dropped to six furlongs when runner-up over course and distance last month, ridden close to the pace but having no answer for the winner in the closing stages. Honest Desire has since been gelded and has the potential to progress further now handicapping for a yard that has an excellent record at this course.

It's A Love Thing - 20:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

It's A Love Thing landed a gamble when successful on his final start for John Butler over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton in May and he left his first two starts over hurdles for this yard well behind when opening his account in that sphere at Sedgefield last month. He improved dropped to two miles, given a more positive rie and he looks interesting back on the Flat for all he is 11 lb higher than for his last win. The booking of James Doyle catches the eye and a bold bid is anticipated.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

