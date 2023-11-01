Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Call The Dance - 13:40 Fakenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Smart Stat: 27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Call The Dance confirmed the promise of her debut when getting off the mark in a bumper at Southwell in April, hitting the front two furlongs out and keeping going well from there to win by three lengths in ready fashion. That was a fair performance and her smart jumping pedigree (by Kayf Tara and out of a smart hurdler who stayed three miles) suggests there could be plenty more to come from her over obstacles. She is certainly in the right hands with Nicky Henderson, who is seeking a third victory in this maiden hurdle since 2014, and it will be interesting to see what she can do on today's hurdling debut.

Wilkie - 15:38 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £33.00 - John Butler's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Wilkie was strong in the betting and duly returned to form with a good second at Wolverhampton 11 days ago, passing the post just half a length behind the winner despite being hampered slightly in the final 100 yards. He is only 1lb higher in the weights today and the application of cheekpieces for the first time could just give him the extra edge he needs to finally end a losing run stretching back to February 2021 when trained by Andre Fabre.

Wellborn - 17:15 Kempton

Smart Stat: 2 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Kempton Park since the start of the 2019 season

Wellborn made an encouraging start to her career when finishing third over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run contest. The pair who beat her were both ridden closer to the pace and she recorded a notably fast closing sectional to finish as close as she did. That form puts Wellborn right in the mix here and she is one to be interested in with further progress likely for Roger Varian, who has a good record both in this race and at Kempton full stop in recent years.