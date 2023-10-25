Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Dunstan - 17:20 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £107.74 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Dunstan was very green on his debut over seven furlongs at Kempton in August, but he got the idea of racing late in the day, and he was duly much improved when finishing runner-up over a mile at the same course on his next start. He wasn't fazed by the step up in trip, though the emphasis was on speed, and he was beaten only by another promising type. Dunstan filled the same position last time and he remains of interest now handicapping back at seven furlongs, especially now sporting first-time blinkers for a yard that does well with horses in headgear.

Al Farabi - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Al Farabi is a most interesting runner in this novice event having shaped with plenty of promise in a newcomers event at Chantilly earlier this year on his sole start for Andre Fabre. He showed a fair bit to work on, finishing third to a couple of useful rivals and that form doesn't look bad. He has since joined Roger Varian, a trainer who does well at this track, and has been gelded. Al Farabi sets a solid standard on form and has the potential for even better on all-weather debut.

Al Agaila - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Al Agailia showed much improved form on the all-weather last winter, opening her account over course and distance in December and going on to win her next two starts in handicaps over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield, notably the Winter Oaks. She has only run three times since, with the best of those efforts coming at Newcastle in June, where she did well to finish as close as she did in a race which wasn't run to suit. Al Agaila didn't run badly in a listed event at Pontefract when last seen in July and looks interesting after a break back on all-weather given her positive record.