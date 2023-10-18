Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

One Evening 16:00 Bath

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

John & Thady Gosden hold a strong hand in this listed event and preference is for One Evening, who is the bigger priced of their two runners. She is still relatively lightly raced for her age and proved better than ever when runner-up in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last month, faced with the stiffest test of stamina to date but appearing to relish it. She was beaten only by the fast improving - and well ridden - Sumo Sam and a similar performance here will see her be very competitive.

Al Saif - 17:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Al Saif made some appeal on pedigree and showed plenty to work on when fifth on debut over six furlongs at Newbury in July, showing clear signs of inexperience but leaving the impression he would come on a fair bit for the run. He stayed on well in the closing stages once the penny began to drop to finish never nearer than at the finish and, while he will likely be suited by further in time - there is stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree - he is entitled to be much sharper now and makes appeal on all-weather debut for a yard that does well at this course.

Kalamunda - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

The form of Kalamunda's third-place finish at Yarmouth two starts back is working out well and he produced a career-best effort to open his account over a mile at Southwell last week, justifying some strong support in style as he stretched four and a quarter lengths clear of the runner-up on his all-weather debut. He had more in hand than the official margin suggests, too, his jockey easing him down at the finish, and he will be hard to beat turned out under a 6 lb penalty if in the same form.