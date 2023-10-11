Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Midair - 15:12 Nottingham

Smart Stat: £31.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Midair showed ability on his debut at Newmarket in a race which worked out well and he improved as expected when runner-up over a mile at Goodwood last month. He sweated up beforehand and still looked a work in progress in the race itself, but he was still only beaten by a useful rival who had more experience, and had every chance in the closing stages. Midair pulled clear of the remainder with the winner and that form sets a good standard, so he makes a fair bit of appeal with further improvement forthcoming.

Port Erin - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 22% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Port Erin has shown much improved form since entering handicaps, opening his account over a mile at Newcastle in August and not needing to progress much further to follow up under a penalty at Ffos Las 10 days later. He ran creditably in his hat-trick bid over seven furlongs at this course on his next start and confirmed he is still progressing when runner-up over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last time. He had to work hard to get to the lead from the worst of the draw that day, but he is much better birthed today, and remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark for a yard that does well at this track.

Barrier - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Barrier had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and she duly showed improved form on her first start in this sphere when runner-up to a progressive rival at Goodwood in June. She reacted well to first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (retained), breaking much better than previously and leaving the impression she has been handed a fair mark. Barrier has been off the track since, but that looks strong form, so she looks very interesting from a 3 lb higher mark with William Buick taking over in the saddle.