Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Eve Moneypenny - 15:35 Bangor

Smart Stat: 24% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Bangor

Champion jockey Brian Hughes tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to 24% at Bangor where he has a strong book of rides this afternoon, including Eve Moneypenny in the mares' novice hurdle. Eve Moneypenny has failed to kick on in a couple of starts since making a winning hurdling debut for Colin Bowe but she can put her experience to good use on her first start since joining Donald McCain.

Love Story - 16:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £38.82 - John and Thady Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

John and Thady Gosden boast a healthy level-stake profit with debutants which suggest that their newcomers are often fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice at the first attempt. In the opening maiden fillies' stakes at Kempton they introduce Love Story who is by Frankel and is a half-sister to several winners, including the very smart US Grade 1 winner Max Player.

Warsong - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2019 season

Saeed bin Suroor has an excellent 25% strike rate at Kempton that compares favourably to an overall record around the 20% mark and he has an interesting runner this evening in Warsong. Warsong was too green to justify good support on debut at Yarmouth last month but he showed ability and left the impression that he could improve significantly for the experience (he has the Timeform Large P). He could be a different proposition with that outing under his belt.