Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Align The Stars - 13:55 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 21% - William Buick's strike rate at GOODWOOD

Align The Stars has an attractive pedigree - he is a brother to very smart Al Aasy - and he shaped with promise on his debut over an extended mile at Hamilton last month, showing clear signs of greenness and beaten only by another promising newcomer who has since run well in defeat. Align The Stars looks a sure-fire improver with that run under his belt and seems sure to be suited by stepping up to this longer trip.

Mathematician - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Mathematician showed improved form to open his account in a mile and a quarter handicap at Newcastle last month, suited by being ridden more closer to the pace than usual and that form has worked out very well. He backed that effort up back on turf when narrowly denied back on turf at York last time, coming with a strong finishing run but just unable to get past an improver. Mathematician is up 2 lb in the weights but is going through a good spell and seems sure to launch another bold bid back on all-weather.

Rich Rhythm - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £114.74 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Rich Rhythm has failed to add to his win at Windsor last season so far this time around, but he has shaped very well on more than once occasion and continues to leave the impression he is capable of defying this sort of mark. He has some solid form in the book this year and was again well backed when runner-up over course and distance 18 days ago, beaten only by a rival who returned to form in a change of headgear. Rich Rhythm races from the same mark now but goes in first-time blinkers, so he remains a horses to be interested in given the record his trainer has with horses wearing first-time headgear.