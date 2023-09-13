Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Zola Power - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Zola Power didn't build on her qualifying run when disappointing on his handicap debut at Yarmouth in July, but he fared much better switched back to the all-weather when runner-up at Lingfield last week, producing a career-best effort and only beaten a neck. He was given a more patient ride on that occasion, staying on well in the closing stages but unable to reach the all-the-way winner. Zola Power races from the same mark now and seems sure to be in the mix with a similar effort.

Star Music - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 31% - James Doyle's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Star Music was an expensive yearling and was strong in the betting making her debut at Salisbury last month, showing plenty to work on but looking in need of the experience. She still looked green on her latest start at Newbury, doing all of her best work in the closing stages, charging home to take third in the final furlong. The step up to seven furlongs is sure to suit and there should be plenty more to come from her, while it is interesting that James Doyle comes just for this one ride.

Blazeon Five - 19:45 Southwell

Smart Stat: £85.04 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Blazeon Five can boast a good record on all-weather, but she has progressed well on turf recently, winning two of her last three starts over two miles at Ascot. She showed a willing attitude when producing another career-best effort for her latest win at the end of July, looking in control around two furlongs out but finding plenty when challenged in the closing stages. That form has worked out well with the runner-up winning next time, and the pair pulled miles clear of the remainder, so Blazeon Five makes plenty of appeal from just 3 lb higher back on all-weather.