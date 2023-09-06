Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Art de Vivre - 15:40 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Jamie Spencer's strike rate at Lingfield

Jamie Spencer tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 22% at Lingfield. Spencer has three rides on the card, including Art de Vivre who showed improved form to get off the mark at Thirsk on his handicap debut on Friday, relishing the step up to two miles. He carries a 6 lb penalty here for that decisive success.

King Cuan - 17:39 Cork

Smart Stat: £18.63 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Paddy Twomey shows a healthy level-stake profit when relying on only one runner at a Flat meeting and his sole representative at Cork today is King Cuan. King Cuan was well backed on debut at the Curragh in May and he shaped better than the result would suggest in fourth as he was going nicely when short of room over a furlong out. He ran on when getting the gap and is entitled to build on that on his return from a break.

Akkadian Thunder - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2019 season

Roger Varian boasts an impressive 24% strike rate at Kempton, an improvement on a creditable overall record around the 20% mark, and he has two runners at the course this evening, including Akkadian Thunder. Akkadian Thunder offered some encouragement when down the field on debut in a novice that has worked out well, making promising headway from the rear, and he is entitled to build on that.