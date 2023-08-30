Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

How Bizarre - 16:00 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH

How Bizarre arrives in top form having made all to win his last two starts at Beverley, but he also goes very well at this course as well - he's a five-time course winner - and he remains a horse of interest. He proved very determined for his latest victory, tackled entering the final furlong but finding plenty to assert again in the final 100 yards, and there is a good chance he will get an easy lead here.

Oslo - 18:50 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 21% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate in summer

Oslo was fairly useful on the Flat for Mick Appleby and progressed well over hurdles last season, winning two of his three starts, notably a handicap at Market Rasen from a 1 lb lower mark. He caught the eye on his return from 14 months off over two and a half miles at Bangor, though his jumping was a little sketchy and he was given a lot to do. He also met some trouble when starting to make headway and is taken to take a big step forward now, especially as he should have even more to offer.

King of Ithaca - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

King of Ithaca won a seven-furlong maiden at Chelmsford last year for Marco Botti and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut for this yard over this course and distance 18 days ago. He easily did the best of those who were held up on that occasion despite meeting trouble and he holds strong claims able to race from the same mark.