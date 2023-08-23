Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Cogitate - 14:25 York

Smart Stat: 2 - Charles Hills's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Cogitate is bred to go a bit and also looks the part in the flesh, so it was very encouraging to see him win in the manner that he did on his debut at Newbury last month, going with plenty of zest and displaying a smart turn of foot in the closing stages. He looked well above average that day while also leaving the impression he will improve plenty for the experience, so looks very interesting now moving up in grade for a yard with a good record in this race.

Okami - 17:52 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Okami built on previous promise when landing good support to open his account on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, seeming suited by a switch to more patient tactics and showing a smart turn of foot to settle matters. He wasn't in the same form on his latest start over this course and distance, but he wasn't well placed in a race where it paid to be prominent, given too much to do, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark.

Mildyjama - 19:32 Leicester

Smart Stat: 2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Mildyjama showed improved form to open her account at Ffos Las last month and she wasn't disgraced at Pontefract on her next start. She proved she is still on a good mark when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs at Kempton last time, relishing the extra emphasis on stamina and well on top at the finish. She steps up further in trip back on turf now and remains a horse to keep on the right side turned out under a 6 lb penalty.