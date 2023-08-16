Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Stage Show - 16:10 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

Stage Show remains a maiden and doesn't seem to be progressing, but the pick of his form makes him the one to beat in this handicap, and he looks interesting for an in-form yard now operating from a career-low mark. He has been running respectably in three-year-old handicaps, finishing placed on his last two starts at Haydock and Sandown in races with more depth than this one, and he now takes on his elders for the first time in handicap company.

Poutchek - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Poutchek is from a good family and she shaped very well when finishing third on her debut at Newmarket last month, doing remarkably well to finish in the places having shown severe greenness pretty much throughout the race. She wasn't best away and raced in rear as a result, taking a strong hold before making headway over a furlong out and running on in the closing stages without ever causing a threat. That experience won't be lost on her and, given her pedigree and connections, a much better display is anticipated.

Open Champion - 20:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £12.10 - Alan King's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Open Champion was progressive for Roger Varian last season and was picked up by current connections for £70,000, seemingly with a view to go hurdling. He fell on his debut in that sphere, though, and has been bitterly disappointing back on the Flat since. He has finished nearer last than first on all of his starts this year, but as a result has fallen down the weights. Open Champion now goes in a first-time visor in a lesser handicap and represents a yard that are profitable with horses running in firs-time headgear.