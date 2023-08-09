Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Dandy's Angel - 14:20 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 50% - Mr Jack Nicholls's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Dandy's Angel arrives in excellent form, having won three of her last five starts, the latest of which came in a soft-ground handicap at Beverley last month. She was strong in the betting and recorded another narrow-margin win, well positioned throughout and edging clear of the runner-up close home, again displaying a good attitude. She has been raised 3 lb for that success but she is clearly thriving and the booking of Mr Jack Nicholls is a positive in this amateur riders' handicap.

Revision - 16:30 Brighton

Smart Stat: 22% - Jason Watson's strike rate at BRIGHTON

Tony Carroll is well represented in this handicap but Revision looks interesting on his first start for the yard having ran a career-best effort when runner-up at Leicester last month on his final start for Kevin Ryan. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he was beaten only half a length by one who has improved in defeat since. Revision has joined a yard that do well with new recruits and is just 1 lb higher now, so makes appeal under Jason Watson, who rides Brighton well.

Sayidh Kingman - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Sayidh Kingman shaped well when splitting a pair of next-time-out winners on her qualifying run at Hamilton in June and she didn't seem suited by a drop to five furlongs when failing to improve as expected on nursery debut at the same track last time. She was given a positive ride on that occasion but was just one paced in the closing stages, so she is well worth another chance back up in trip from a mark that still looks lenient based on her effort two starts back.