Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

La Isla Mujeres - 16:45 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in past 7 runnings

La Isla Mujeres is a progressive filly who built on previous promise when opening her account in a minor event over 11 furlongs at Kempton in June and she proved her opening mark all wrong when following up on handicap debut at Salisbury last month. She appeared to relish her first try on soft ground, headed around three furlongs out but soon back in front and forging clear of her rivals in the final furlong. She is 11 lb higher now and in a deeper race, but conditions will be fine and she should have much more to offer.

Sea Gardens - 17:10 Galway

Smart Stat: 2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Sea Gardens shaped with plenty of promise when hitting the frame in a strong maiden which has worked out very well at Leopardstown on his sole start last season and, though he hasn't progressed as expected in two starts this year, he continues to leave the impression he has a bigger effort in the locker. He has also been well backed each time, and is just the sort to progress further now entering handicaps. An opening mark of 83 seems fair enough and the addition of first-time cheekpieces make eke out more, while Joseph O'Brien has won two of the last three renewals of this race.

Classic - 17:20 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 3 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Richard Hannon is well represented in a race which he has a good record in and it is last-time-out winner Classic who makes most appeal. He has always been well regarded and finally everything clicked for him when winning a seven-furlong handicap at Sandown last month. He didn't settle fully in a race which wasn't strongly run, but he found plenty in the closing stages to win going away. A wide draw isn't ideal, but he will likely be dropped in and this should be well run, so provided he gets the gaps at the right time, he can prove himself still on a good mark from just 2 lb higher.