Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Dark Kestrel - 17:35 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in mid-season

Dark Kestrel had undergone both a breathing and gelding operation before making a winning reappearance in a minor event at Doncaster in May where he looked a completely different model. He failed to land the odds on handicap debut and he didn't cut much ice in a competitive race at York afterwards, but he got back on track upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Newmarket last time. Dark Kestrel bumped into a good prospect on that occasion and he will be competitive if building on that.

Red Hat Eagle - 19:10 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: £27.28 - William Knight's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Red Hat Eagle showed plenty of ability on his debut in a strong race at Lingfield in October, showing clear signs of greenness but staying on well to finish not far behind a couple who have proved themselves useful. He couldn't justify favouritism on his next start, but still shaped well enough on his final start at Wolverhampton in November, and he remains with potential on his return to action. Red Hat Eagle also represents a yard who are profitable with horses returning from a break and he shouldn't be underestimated.

Whiskey Priest - 20:10 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 21% - William Buick's strike rate at YARMOUTH

Whiskey Priest has only shown modest form in three starts so far, but he has also displayed ability without being knocked about, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind. On what he has shown so far an opening mark of 53 is by no means a gift, but the feeling is he is capable of much better, while the booking of William Buick catches the eye now entering handicaps.