Sporting Life Plus Stat Selector
Sporting Life Plus Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
11:07 · WED July 12, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Sandy Creek - 15:25 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Sandy Creek is closely related to Stone Age, a smart performer for Aidan O'Brien, and she has shaped with promise in three starts so far, running to a fairly useful level. She was beaten at odds on for the second time this season at Gowran last time, proving no match for an above-average newcomer from the same stable in the closing stages, but she left the impression she would be suited by this drop back to a mile. Sandy Creek sets the standard in this field and can provide the yard with another winner in the race. 

Genesius - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Genesius goes well for this rider, resuming winning ways on his return from five months off over a mile and a half at Thirsk three weeks ago. He travelled smoothly through that contest and stayed on strongly when produced to lead over a furlong out. He and the runner-up, who won next time out, also pulled clear of the remainder, so the form has a solid look to it, and the drop back to 11 furlongs shouldn't pose a problem given how he went through that race. Genesius is 5 lb higher now and is expected to go well again. 

Fast Affair - 20:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 16% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Fast Affair started at 100/1 for her debut over course and distance in November last year and was badly in need of the experience, racing off the pace and never landing a blow. She showed a bit more on her return to action at Haydock in November, but again was a big price and finished well held on her qualifying run at Newbury last time. Fast Affair has a useful pedigree and is likely capable of much better now handicapping from this lowly mark up against more exposed opposition.

