Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Glory Fighter - 16:42 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Glory Fighter ended a losing run stretching back to September 2021 in first-time cheekpieces at Catterick last month, taking advantage of a career-low mark and producing a performance right up there with the pick of his efforts. He was given a positive ride on that occasion, extending his advantage approaching the final furlong and having plenty in hand at the line. A subsequent 8 lb rise makes life harder but he was rated higher in the past and represents a yard looking for a hat-trick of wins in this contest.

Amazonian Dream - 18:30 Bath

Smart Stat: 2 - Rod Millman's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Amazonian Dream goes well at this track, his latest win coming in this race 12 months ago and, having fallen in the weights since, he returned to form in first-time blinkers when finishing runner-up at Ffos Las 10 days ago. He didn't get the clearest run on that occasion, either, having to wait for a gap around two furlongs out, resulting in him conceding first run on the unexposed three-year-old who took the spoils. Amazonian Dream races from the same mark now, one which is 4 lb lower than his last winning one, and he can make a bold bid to repeat last year's success in this race.

Gearing's Point - 20:45 Bath

Smart Stat: 21% - Sheena West's strike rate in mid-season

Gearing's Point is now a five-year-old but she has proved better than ever this year for this yard, winning three of her five starts, and recording another career-best effort at Leicester last time. She was ridden prominently before taking up the lead around two furlongs out, pressing on from there and just ridden out to record a one and a half length success. Gearing's Point has been well placed turned out quickly under a penalty and is expected to record another win.