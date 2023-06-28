Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Lady Onyx - 16:50 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 21% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at CARLISLE

Lady Onyx made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Gowran last month, knowing what was required and having a bit in hand at the line, and she showed much improved form when finishing third in a listed event at Musselburgh earlier this month. She justified connections decision to step her up in grade against her elders and she has the potential to win at this level. Lady Onyx also has plenty of speed in her pedigree and may improve further still for this drop to six furlongs.

Book of Tales - 17:40 Bath

Smart Stat: 22% - Franny Norton's strike rate at BATH

Book of Tales has proved a different proposition since entering handicaps and has improved further for the fitting of blinkers to win his last two starts, making all of the running to score at this course and Yarmouth. He was impressive turned out under a penalty 13 days ago, having no problem dropping back in trip, and he has been well placed to record a hat-trick. There isn't much pace in this race on paper, so Book of Tales should be able to secure the lead and will likely prove hard to peg back in this small field.

Lisboa - 19:20 Kempton

Smart Stat: 21% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Lisboa shaped with promise on his debut at Newbury last season behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean but he didn't improve as expected on his next start at Sandown. He left the impression he'd come on for the run on his return at Salisbury a fortnight ago, taking a keen hold early and just one paced in the closing stages. That looked a good race beforehand and Lisboa has the potential to progress further now moving into handicaps, while he shapes like he'll appreciate this step up to a mile.