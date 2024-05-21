Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 39% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Punchestown
Paul Townend operates at a hugely impressive 37% strike rate in Ireland over the past five seasons and that figure is even higher at Punchestown where he has a 39% strike rate. Townend has just the one ride aboard Belloccio, a smart performer on the Flat who is an interesting recruit to hurdling for Willie Mullins. He won at listed level for David Menuisier.
Smart Stat: 2 - Micky Hammond's number of winners in the past four runnings
Micky Hammond has won two of the last four runnings of this conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, including with Buto who is bidding to win this event for the second year in succession. He was out of form when last seen, but would have been unsuited by the testing conditions and may fare better on this sounder surface. He's also dropped in the weights so is only 1 lb above the mark he defied here last season.
Smart Stat: 2 - Johnny Levins's number of winners in the past two runnings
Johnny Levins has won the past two editions of this seven-furlong handicap and has a couple of representatives this time around, including Shawaamekh who won this in 2022. Shawaamekh hasn't won since then and is now a ten-year-old, but he has produced some good efforts in defeat, including on both outings this season. He has found only one too good at the Curragh and at Limerick and ought to give another good account.
