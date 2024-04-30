Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
12:16 · TUE April 30, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Wisper - 16:10 Brighton

Smart Stat: £26.83 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marcus Tregoning posts a level-stake profit with horses running after a break so his representative Wisper should be fit enough to do herself justice returning in a race she won on her reappearance last year. That was Wisper's fifth win over course and distance and her effectiveness at this quirky track is clearly a positive.

Langholm - 17:10 Catterick

Smart Stat: £68.66 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Michael Dods posts an eye-catching level-stake profit when relying on only one runner at a meeting and his sole representative at Catterick this evening is Langholm in the opening seven-furlong handicap. Langholm is on a long losing run but that last victory was achieved over this course and distance, he's run plenty of good races here in defeat and he's been given a chance by the handicapper.

Dinoblue - 17:25 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has dominated the Champion Chase at Punchestown, winning the last five renewals, and he has a leading chance again this year with Dinoblue heading his four-strong team. Dinoblue was a progressive handicap chaser last term and she has made a successful transition to graded company this term, making the breakthrough at the highest level in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. She has had to settle for second the last twice but she shaped well when runner-up in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, going like the best horse at the weights but conceding first run to the winner.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

