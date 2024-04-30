Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Wisper - 16:10 Brighton

Smart Stat: £26.83 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marcus Tregoning posts a level-stake profit with horses running after a break so his representative Wisper should be fit enough to do herself justice returning in a race she won on her reappearance last year. That was Wisper's fifth win over course and distance and her effectiveness at this quirky track is clearly a positive.

Langholm - 17:10 Catterick

Smart Stat: £68.66 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Michael Dods posts an eye-catching level-stake profit when relying on only one runner at a meeting and his sole representative at Catterick this evening is Langholm in the opening seven-furlong handicap. Langholm is on a long losing run but that last victory was achieved over this course and distance, he's run plenty of good races here in defeat and he's been given a chance by the handicapper.

Dinoblue - 17:25 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 6 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Willie Mullins has dominated the Champion Chase at Punchestown, winning the last five renewals, and he has a leading chance again this year with Dinoblue heading his four-strong team. Dinoblue was a progressive handicap chaser last term and she has made a successful transition to graded company this term, making the breakthrough at the highest level in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. She has had to settle for second the last twice but she shaped well when runner-up in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, going like the best horse at the weights but conceding first run to the winner.