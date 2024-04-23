Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

She Is A Keeper - 16:55 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 26% - Hollie Doyle's strike rate at Yarmouth

Hollie Doyle has ridden more winners at Yarmouth than any other turf course and she boasts an excellent 26% strike rate at the venue. She has four rides at Yarmouth this afternoon, concluding with She Is A Keeper in the six-furlong fillies' handicap. She Is A Keeper won a Kempton handicap when Doyle took over in the saddle last season and she was a respectable fourth on her return at Lingfield in February, again under Doyle.

Kisiyra - 17:45 Gowran Park

Smart Stat: 24% - Johnny Murtagh's strike rate at Gowran Park since the start of the 2020 season

Johnny Murtagh's 24% strike rate at Gowran Park compares really well to an overall strike rate around the 11% mark and he has three runners this afternoon, including the unexposed Kisiyra. Kisiyra showed run-by-run progress as a juvenile and was a good second at Galway when last seen in October. She has plenty of stamina in her pedigree and should be suited by this step up in trip.

Mahler Moon - 17:50 Southwell

Smart Stat: 26% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Southwell

Harry Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 21% mark but that increases to an even more impressive 26% at Southwell where he has a couple of rides this afternoon, including Mahler Moon in the concluding handicap hurdle. Mahler Moon is going the right way over hurdles and has finished placed on both outings since being upped in trip to three miles. He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer.