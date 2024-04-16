Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
11:35 · TUE April 16, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Chaturanga - 14:20 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £60.97 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

There are plenty of exciting unexposed sorts in this handicap, but as a result there are some fancy prices about some with a lower profile. One such contender is Chaturanga who showed fairly useful form last season, winning a maiden at Redcar and a minor event at Haydock (by a length from Rockstar Icon). He wasn't seen to best effect when well held in a valuable sales race at the Curragh on his final start, hampered two furlongs out, but the cheekpieces are left off today which looks a positive and his trainer has an excellent record with horses running after an absence.

Highlander Casseul - 15:05 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £78.10 - Richard Bandey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Timeform’s pace prediction of ‘weak’ suggests that we could see an improved effort from Richard Bandey’s only runner on the card, the front-runner Highlander Casseul. Placed in an Irish point, his best recent effort came when 8½ lengths third of 6 to Thirtyfour Thirty at Fontwell in December. He has run poorly on his last two starts (had breathing operation prior to latest) but he represents a yard that does well when running just one at a meeting. Highlander Casseul is still unexposed over fences and a positive ride from the front could see his rivals up against it.

Panjari - 16:15 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate in spring

This is often a fruitful time of year for Paul Nicholls, which will be good news to those who have backed him in the tense tussle to be Champion Trainer. Panjari won novices at Taunton in November and Musselburgh (by 8½ lengths from Bertie's Ballet) in February, and though below form when 16¾ lengths fifth of 6 to Lump Sum in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton last time, these are much calmer waters. He might prefer quicker ground but should still have the class to fend off EBF Final fourth Dartmoor Pirate.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

