Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
11:11 · TUE April 09, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Asteverdi - 16:45 Thirsk

Smart Stat: 19% - Alice Haynes's strike rate with handicap debutants

Asteverdi build on previous promise when opening her account in style over seven furlongs at Musselburgh last season, starting at 5/4-on and not having much to beat, but she was still impressive on the day, stretching 10 lengths clear of the runner-up. She wasn't in the same form under a penalty at Chelmsford on her final start, but she didn't get the clearest run on that occasion, and may have more to offer now back on turf and making her handicap debut.

Kynsa - 19:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: £12.37 - Kevin Philippart de Foy's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Kynsa was a fairly useful maiden for Jamie Osborne, hitting the frame on six of her eight starts last season, finishing runner-up in a race at Sandown which worked out well in September, and strong in the betting on her final start at Windsor. She has since moved to Kevin Philippart de Foy, a trainer that has an especially good record with new recruits, and also knows how to get them ready after a break. Kynsa is capable of picking a race or two up from this sort of mark and she looks interesting on her return to action.

Zainabb - 20:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: £70.41 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Zainabb displayed promise while looking in need of the experience on her first three starts last season, shaping better than the bare result on her qualifying run at Haydock, leaving the impression one or both of trip and ground found her out and not given a hard time in the closing stages. She was never involved on her handicap debut at Newmarket on her final start, but she looked rather unfurnished last year, and has the potential to develop into a better three-year-old.

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

