Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Black Kalanisi - 14:45 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 31% - Jim Crowley's strike rate when riding one runner at a flat meeting

The unexposed Maxident heads the betting but his older rivals will be no pushovers over this testing trip. Most interesting appears to be the fairly useful handicapper Black Kalanisi who won at Pontefract and Newmarket (by 4½ lengths from Coquelicot) in 2023. Black Kalanisi ran poorly over hurdles last time but that looks a rare blip and with ground conditions/this test of stamina in his favour he looks a very intriguing ride – the only one on the card – for leading jockey Jim Crowley who has only had five rides at the track in the past five seasons.

Hiya Maite - 15:15 Pontefract

Smart Stat: £19.36 - Roy Bowring's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Hiya Maite won three times in 2023, including when easily landing a nine-runner event at Southwell in December by 5½ lengths from Above, drawing clear from two furlongs out. He was off for 11 weeks before finishing well held at Newcastle last time, weakening when carried right over a furlong out, but is able to race off a 7 lb lower mark now back on turf. Hiya Maite – who handles this ground well - is Roy Bowring’s only runner on the card, but with two winners from his last six runners the yard are in form and the trainer has a profitable record when running just one horse at a meeting.

Bellarchi - 15:45 Pontefract

Smart Stat: £30.90 Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Bellarchi won a minor event at Catterick and nurseries at Carlisle and Hamilton (by 2¼ lengths from Swordplay) in a very busy 2023 and she is better than she was able to show when well below form on her final outing at Doncaster (too keen on desperate ground over a trip that stretches her stamina). Grant Tuer has a knack of getting horses ready after a break and with Bellarchi on a more realistic handicap mark now returning from 157 days off, she is expected to go very close as she did when a close third on her debut last season.