Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Cloud King - 17:15 Southwell

Smart Stat: £36.25 - Robert Cowell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Cloud King cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling and was the pick of the field on looks when making his debut at Goodwood in August last year, but he was too inexperienced to make any sort of impact and was given a sympathetic ride. He attracted support and showed a bit more on his next start, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and is expected to take a big step forward now. He is bred to be much better than his opening mark and this will be his first start since undergoing a gelding operation, so he is an interesting type at this level.

Better - 19:15 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2020 season

Better ran over a mile on his first three starts, but he has a sprinting pedigree, and he duly showed much improved form to open his account dropped to six furlongs on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in December. He was weak in the market on that occasion, but he won with plenty in hand, looking the type who could rack up a sequence. He again was easy to back on his latest start over five furlongs at Newcastle last month and failed to improve as expected, but he perhaps needed that run after a 10-week break, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark.

Agenda - 20:00 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 2 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Agenda is bred to be smart, and he made an encouraging start to his career when finishing third in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh at the backend of last season, doing all of his best work at the finish, staying on to take third place in the dying strides. He finished behind a couple of better fancied stablemates that day, and his pedigree very much points to him improving for the step up to this longer trip. Aidan O'Brien has a good record in this race and a big run is on the cards.