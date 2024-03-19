Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Lone Soldier - 14:45 Wetherby

Smart Stat: 28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Wetherby since the start of the 2019/20 season

Dan Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to a hugely impressive 28% at Wetherby where he has just the one runner this afternoon, Lone Soldier, in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle. Lone Soldier raced freely and found nothing when only third on his handicap debut at Southwell in January but he drops in trip here and returns with the Skelton yard in red-hot form following four winners at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

Lady of Spain - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 27% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian boasts an impressive 27% strike rate at Wolverhampton - that compares favourably to his overall record around the 20% mark - and he will be hoping to add to his tally with Lady of Spain in the opening novice. Lady of Spain made a successful start to her career in stylish fashion over course and distance on December, quickening up well to score with plenty in hand. She looks up to defying a penalty.

Viennoise - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £56.60 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Viennoise hasn't been seen since finishing an encouraging third on her debut at Windsor in September but trainer Archie Watson boasts a healthy level-stake profit with horses returning from a break so she should be ready to do herself justice. Viennoise kept on well under a hands-and-heels ride in that Windsor maiden and is bred to be suited by this step up in trip.