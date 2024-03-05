Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Geordies Dream - 15:50 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 20% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Geordies Dream proved he retained plenty of ability after a 19-month absence when he finished third on his handicap debut at Hexham in November. That form worked out well and he again shaped with promise when runner-up to a progressive type - who has since finished third in the Morebattle Hurdle - at Carlisle last month. For all Geordies Dream was no match for the winner in the closing stages that day, he beat the remainder comfortably, and he must go well again from the same mark.

Orchard Park - 17:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: 24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at SOUTHWELL

Orchard Park made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped with encouragement on her debut over this course and distance 10 days ago, very green in the early stages but making headway once switched over a furlong out and again displaying signs of inexperience when coming under pressure. She finished third to a well-backed stablemate on that occasion and looks a sure-fire improver now, so she is expected to open her account in what doesn't look the deepest race of its type.

Caustic - 17:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: 24% - Owen Burrows's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Caustic is a Juddmonte cast-off - very well bred - who showed ability on his first two starts in bumpers and was much sharper on his second start in this sphere when opening his account in a minor event over a mile and a half at Lingfield, beating the reopposing Eleanor Cross by a nose. He is much worse off at the weights with that rival now, but he displayed a cracking attitude that day and Eleanor Cross failed to win in a handicap at Kempton last time when having every chance. There should be plenty more to come from Caustic and this more galloping track should suit him well, so he is taken to uphold the form.