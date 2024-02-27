Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
11:00 · TUE February 27, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Treaty Boy - 15:20 Catterick

Smart Stat: 21% - Stuart Coltherd's strike rate in mid-season

Treaty Boy was well beaten on his first three starts over hurdles, but he proved a different proposition switched to handicaps on his chasing debut over this course and distance earlier this month, opening his account with plenty to spare. He looked a natural switched to this sphere, jumping well and was value for at least double the winning margin after being eased close home. Treaty Boy now starts out for Stuart Coltherd and has excellent claims of following up from a 7 lb higher mark.

Percussion - 16:35 Leicester

Smart Stat: 30% - L J Morgan's strike rate in mid-season

Percussion hasn't won for nearly two years, but he has put up plenty of solid efforts in defeat in that time, notably when finishing placed over the National fences in the last two renewals of the Grand Sefton and Becher Chase at Aintree. He shaped as though still in good form over a marathon trip at Warwick last time, but didn't quite stay that day, and he looks particularly interesting now having his first start in a hunter chase. Percussion may prove too classy for these and looks the one to beat.

Sassy Redhead - 20:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: £62.81 - William Stone's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Sassy Redhead is proving incredibly consistent, not finishing out of the places in her last six starts, and winning two of those, both over six furlongs at Lingfield. She again ran with plenty of credit when half a length second to May Remain on her latest start over this course and distance 12 days ago, just unable to reel that rival in who had the run of the race. Sassy Redhead is slightly better off at the weights now and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

