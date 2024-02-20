Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Inca de Lafayette - 15:40 Taunton

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Harry Cobden has an exceptional 30% strike rate at Taunton - an improvement on an impressive overall record around the 23% mark - and he has four rides on the card this afternoon, including Inca de Lafayette who he partnered to victory around this course last month. That was a second course success for Inca de Lafayette, who also won a maiden over this distance for Cobden, and he is clearly effective around here (has the Horses For Courses Flag).

No Questions Asked - 17:05 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 24% - Ben Pauling's strike rate in mid-season

A 24% strike rate suggests this tends to be a productive time of the season for Ben Pauling and a high-profile treble at Ascot on Saturday underlined that he has his team in excellent order. Pauling's bumper team have been going notably well in 2024 as five of his nine representatives have won, so his No Questions Asked is of obvious interest on debut. No Questions Asked, a £50,000 purchase, beat the only other finisher on his sole start in a point.

No Retreat - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% with his runners at Newcastle. Varian sends a couple of horses on the long journey north from his Newmarket base, including the well-bred newcomer No Retreat. No Retreat, a €1.2 million two-year-old purchase, boasts an excellent pedigree as he's by Siyouni and out of a dual listed winner who is a sister to Lanashire Oaks winner Manuela de Vega. He has been entered in the Irish Derby ahead of his debut.