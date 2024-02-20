Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
13:06 · TUE February 20, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Inca de Lafayette - 15:40 Taunton

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Harry Cobden has an exceptional 30% strike rate at Taunton - an improvement on an impressive overall record around the 23% mark - and he has four rides on the card this afternoon, including Inca de Lafayette who he partnered to victory around this course last month. That was a second course success for Inca de Lafayette, who also won a maiden over this distance for Cobden, and he is clearly effective around here (has the Horses For Courses Flag).

No Questions Asked - 17:05 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 24% - Ben Pauling's strike rate in mid-season

A 24% strike rate suggests this tends to be a productive time of the season for Ben Pauling and a high-profile treble at Ascot on Saturday underlined that he has his team in excellent order. Pauling's bumper team have been going notably well in 2024 as five of his nine representatives have won, so his No Questions Asked is of obvious interest on debut. No Questions Asked, a £50,000 purchase, beat the only other finisher on his sole start in a point.

No Retreat - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% with his runners at Newcastle. Varian sends a couple of horses on the long journey north from his Newmarket base, including the well-bred newcomer No Retreat. No Retreat, a €1.2 million two-year-old purchase, boasts an excellent pedigree as he's by Siyouni and out of a dual listed winner who is a sister to Lanashire Oaks winner Manuela de Vega. He has been entered in the Irish Derby ahead of his debut.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo