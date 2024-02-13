Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Netywell - 14:15 Ayr

Smart Stat: 3 - Lucinda Russell's number of winners in the past eight runnings

Lucinda Russell has won three of the last eight runnings of this handicap chase, in addition to sending out a couple of runner-ups during that time, and this year she relies on Netywell who arrives on the back of a wide-margin win at Haydock in December. That was a career-best effort from Netywell who managed to keep going while others dropped away in a race run at a strong gallop on testing ground.

Churchella - 16:24 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 21% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Newcastle

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to an impressive 21% at Newcastle. He heads to the course for only one ride this evening but it is a good one aboard Churchella. She shaped as if still ahead of her mark when runner-up at Southwell last time, travelling best for a long way but failing to go with a stronger stayer over an extended two miles. She should have no problems dropping back markedly in trip here (is a course-and-distance winner).

Better - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

George Boughey boasts an impressive 25% strike rate with the horses he sends on the long journey north from his Newmarket base (his overall strike rate is around the 17% mark) and he will be hoping to enhance his record with Better, his sole representative on the card this evening. Better was an impressive winner on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in December, comfortably quickening three lengths clear of his rivals, and he should have more to offer at such an early stage of his career.