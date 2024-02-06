Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £65.34 - Hughie Morrison's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
Hughie Morrison has an excellent record when relying on one hurdler at a meeting and he has strong claims in the second division of the novice hurdle with Secret Squirrel. Secret Squirrel won both outings in bumpers and also made a successful start over hurdles a Kempton in November, despite pulling too hard. He was a creditable second to the exciting Jeriko du Reponet at Newbury in December and is likely to progress further.
Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton
Harry Cobden tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to a highly impressive 30% at Taunton where he has five rides today, including Beny Nahar Road in the handicap hurdle. Beny Nahar Road pulled too hard in maiden and novice hurdles but the stronger tempo of handicaps might suit him better and the addition of a hood and tongue tie might help.
Smart Stat: £39.00 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
Marco Botti boasts a healthy level-stake profit with his debutants which suggests they are often fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice at the first attempt. His newcomer in this fillies' maiden, Night of Desire, is a daughter of Night of Thunder out of a half-sister to a useful sort who was placed in a US Grade 3.
