Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Valadon - 14:00 Newbury

Smart Stat: 20% - Harry Fry's strike rate in mid-season

Valadon was strong in the market and was unlucky to bump into a well above-average type on his debut at Exeter in November, shaping with plenty of promise, and he built on that effort when going one place better over the same course and distance last month. That wasn't much of a race, but he landed the odds in some style, and he seems sure to have more to offer, so is expected to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

Blairgowrie - 14:35 Newbury

Smart Stat: 23% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2019/20 season

Blairgowrie showed promise in bumpers and over hurdles when last seen, building on previous promise when opening his account in a handicap hurdle over three miles at this course when last seen in April 2022. He has clearly had his problems since, but it is interesting that top connections are persevering with him, and he looks an intriguing contender now making his chase debut after 22 months off.

I'd Like To Know - 15:45 Newbury

Smart Stat: 20% - Chris Gordon's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

This looks a decent race for the grade, but I'd Like To Know looks very interesting on his chasing debut. He looked a good prospect when making a winning start in a maiden hurdle at Worcester last season and, though he was found out in Grade 2 company on his next start, he was far from disgraced back in a novice under a penalty afterwards. I'd Like To Know left the impression he was in need of the outing on his return last month and, given he is all over a chaser on looks, he has the potential to take his form to a new level with that run under his belt.