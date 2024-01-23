Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
10:31 · TUE January 23, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Valadon - 14:00 Newbury

Smart Stat: 20% - Harry Fry's strike rate in mid-season

Valadon was strong in the market and was unlucky to bump into a well above-average type on his debut at Exeter in November, shaping with plenty of promise, and he built on that effort when going one place better over the same course and distance last month. That wasn't much of a race, but he landed the odds in some style, and he seems sure to have more to offer, so is expected to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

Blairgowrie - 14:35 Newbury

Smart Stat: 23% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2019/20 season

Blairgowrie showed promise in bumpers and over hurdles when last seen, building on previous promise when opening his account in a handicap hurdle over three miles at this course when last seen in April 2022. He has clearly had his problems since, but it is interesting that top connections are persevering with him, and he looks an intriguing contender now making his chase debut after 22 months off.

I'd Like To Know - 15:45 Newbury

Smart Stat: 20% - Chris Gordon's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

This looks a decent race for the grade, but I'd Like To Know looks very interesting on his chasing debut. He looked a good prospect when making a winning start in a maiden hurdle at Worcester last season and, though he was found out in Grade 2 company on his next start, he was far from disgraced back in a novice under a penalty afterwards. I'd Like To Know left the impression he was in need of the outing on his return last month and, given he is all over a chaser on looks, he has the potential to take his form to a new level with that run under his belt.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING