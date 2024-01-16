Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Sindoriyno - 14:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £13.45 - Charlie Johnston's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Charlie Johnston boasts a level-stake profit with his debutants which suggest that his representatives are rarely short of fitness or knowhow. He has an interesting newcomer at Wolverhampton in the shape of Sindoriyno who is related to several winners, most notably Marie's Diamond. His full brother Marie's Diamond showed smart form and was placed in the 2020 Queen Anne Stakes.

Tournelle - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 24% - George Boughey's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

George Boughey tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to 24% at Newcastle and he will be hoping to enhance that with Tournelle in the fillies' maiden. Tournelle cost 115,000 guineas as a yearling and is out of a sister to the smart French sprinter Dibajj so is a likely sort on paper.

Lahab - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £42.90 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Lahab hasn't run since easily winning a Chepstow maiden in August on his final start for Andrew Balding, but his new trainer's level-stake profit with horses running after a break suggests fitness won't be an issue. Lahab, who has been gelded since last seen, could still have more to offer as he enters handicap company.