Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Luna Effect - 18:00 Southwell

Smart Stat: 21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Luna Effect took a step back in the right direction when finishing third at this course last time, finishing well having been set plenty to do down in trip. He was beaten only three lengths at the line and certainly showed enough to suggest he's on a lenient mark when everything falls right. Back up in trip today, Luna Effect is well worth a chance to build on the promise of that run for Roger Varian, who has his all-weather squad firing on all cylinders (77% of horses running to form).

Jacques Cartier - 18:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: 31% - James Doyle's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Jacques Cartier showed plenty of ability when finishing third on his debut at Wolverhampton last month, passing the post only two lengths behind the winner (who had the benefit of a previous run) despite looking rough around the edges when running green/hanging left entering the final furlong. That form sets the standard in this novice event and it looks an excellent opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt if finding more improvement now up in trip and with James Doyle taking over in the saddle.

Not Too Real Bad - 20:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: £90.43 - Michael Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Not Too Real Bad wasn't seen to best effect when finishing well held at Newcastle last week, never threatening to get involved having been caught further back than ideal after a slow start. It's worth putting a line through that effort and it will be no surprise if she proves a different proposition today with cheekpieces added for the first time. It's still early days with the Mick Appleby yard and she's potentially very well treated judged on the pick of her form in Ireland.