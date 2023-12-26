Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Jango Baie - 13:05 Aintree

Smart Stat: 27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Jango Baie cost £170,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in points and he made a most encouraging start under Rules when beating the reopposing Tellherthename by a nose in a novices' hurdle at Ascot last month. He looked potentially useful as he pulled the win out of the fire close home, making a mistake at the last but regaining momentum on the run-in. Jango Baie represents a top yard and looks a sure-fire improver now, so makes plenty of appeal quickly up in grade.

Empire Steel - 13:35 Wetherby

Smart Stat: £23.37 - Sandy Thomson's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Empire Steel proved better than ever when landing a listed event at Kelso last season and he caught the eye on his return to action back at the same course in October, travelling with plenty of zest and typically jumping boldly. He left the impression he would come on a fair bit for that run, having no more to give in the closing stages, but he moved through that race like a horse who is still on a competitive mark, and he is worth backing to confirm that theory now.

Heros - 14:50 Aintree

Smart Stat: 23% - Venetia Williams's strike rate in early season

Heros didn't manage to win over hurdles for this yard, but he has looked a very good prospect over fences, winning both of his starts in this sphere over slightly shorter than the trip he faces today at Taunton. He only prevailed by a neck 12 days ago, but he went with plenty of enthusiasm making most of the running, kicking on between the last two fences and just shaken up on the run-in to prevail. The first two kicked clear of the remainder on that occasion and a subsequent 6 lb rise may well underestimate him.