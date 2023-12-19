Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Eceparti - 13:40 Fakenham

Smart Stat: 23% - Venetia Williams' strike rate in early season

Eceparti has bounced back to form this season with back-to-back victories, first routing his rivals by 29 lengths at Chepstow in October and then defying a penalty to follow up over the same course and distance eight days later. He appeared to get the job done with a bit up his sleeve on the last occasion, always doing just enough on the run-in to beat a subsequent winner by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher from a BHA mark of 112, but Eceparti remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his old form and he should give another good account for Venetia Williams, who has her team in rude health (63% of horses running to form).

Arabian Tribe - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 31% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2019 season

Arabian Tribe has plenty to recommend him on pedigree (by Dubawi and a half-brother to the high-class Barney Roy) and the fact he cost 750,000 guineas as a yearling suggests he very much looks the part as well. Trained by Charlie Appleby, who has a formidable record at Wolverhampton in recent years, Arabian Tribe should be capable of winning an ordinary maiden and this looks the ideal opportunity for him to get off the mark at the first attempt in a race where those with previous experience set just a fair standard.

Power of Gold - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £13.70 - John Quinn's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Power of Gold was below form when last seen finishing well held at Kempton in October, but that was a rare poor effort for the Hugo Palmer yard and he features on a workable mark ahead of his first run for John Quinn, only 2lb higher in the weights than when running out a decisive winner at Doncaster in June. Bought for 37,000 guineas later in October, Power of Gold has been gelded during his subsequent absence and he looks just the type his astute connections will be winning races with on the all-weather this winter.