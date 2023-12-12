Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Blizzard of Oz - 13:00 Punchestown

Smart Stat: 24% - Willie Mullins' strike rate at Punchestown since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 36% - Paul Townend's strike rate at Punchestown

Blizzard of Oz achieved a useful level of form in five starts in bumpers, putting up his best performance when last seen filling the runner-up spot in a Grade 2 event at Aintree in April. There was a lot to like about the way he went through that race, travelling strongly throughout and sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten just a length and a half. He now makes the switch to hurdling and his form in bumpers suggests he could be a class above his eight rivals in this maiden for the Willie Mullins/Paul Townend combination which is always worth following at Punchestown.

Take Your Time - 14:15 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 29% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Wincanton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Take Your Time lost his way over hurdles after winning twice in 2021/22, but he's dropped a long way in the weights as a result and could reap the rewards of that now having returned from six months off with a determined victory on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot in October. He showed a good attitude on that occasion to land the spoils by half a length, rallying well to lead close home. He is only 3lb higher in the weights today and remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form over hurdles for Paul Nicholls, who has typically enjoyed plenty of success at his local track in recent years.

Aviles - 15:10 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 21% - Gary Moore's strike rate at Fontwell Park since the start of the 2019/20 season

Aviles shaped encouragingly after seven months off when making his chasing debut over this course and distance a few weeks ago, now runner-up on all five starts for the Gary Moore yard but likely to have gone one better here if not for a drastic late error. That came at the second last and it was to his credit the way he battled back to hold every chance on the run-in, ultimately going down by a nose. He should improve with that experience under his belt and a 4lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from making amends back at Moore's beloved Fontwell.