Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Coup de Coeur - 12:15 Sedgefield

Smart Stat: 26% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Sedgefield

Coup de Coeur showed the benefit of his reappearance when finishing third over this course and distance last time, passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner and almost regaining second close home. That form puts him right in the mix here and it's worth remembering that he was a fairly useful hurdler when trained in France by Francois Nicolle. He should be capable of winning an ordinary novice and today could be the day under champion jockey Brian Hughes, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Sedgefield in recent years.

Ashington - 13:20 Sedgefield

Smart Stat: £40.84 - Mark Walford's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Ashington produced a rare poor effort when finishing well held at Aintree last time, but it's worth putting a line through that run over a trip which probably stretched his stamina. The return to this course and distance – the scene of his most recent win in March 2022 – will be in his favour and he lines up today from a career-low mark over hurdles having been dropped 3lb since his Aintree effort. He'd been running fairly consistently prior to that and a small each-way bet could be the way to go as he seeks a first victory since joining the Mark Walford yard.

Kings Halo - 15:00 Tramore

Smart Stat: 2 - James Daniel Dullea's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Kings Halo ran right up to his best when filling the runner-up spot at Clonmel last time, only losing out in the final strides. Admittedly, he was probably flattered to finish within a neck of an unexposed winner, who did well to get back up having lost valuable momentum with a mistake at the last, but it was still a good effort to pull a long way clear of the rest. He is only 3lb higher in the weights today and should give another good account for James Dullea, who is bidding for a third win in this race since 2014.