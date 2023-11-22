Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - Kim Bailey's strike rate in early season
Percy Veering had failed to complete in two starts over fences last season, but he had undergone another breathing operation, and was backed at long odds when making a winning return in this sphere at Warwick a fortnight ago. He missed the break on that occasion and raced in mid-divsion early as a result, but he was produced to lead at the seventh fence and pressed on some way out. Percy Veering blundered at the fourth and was joined at two out, but he found plenty to fend off all challengers and can launch another bold bid from 7 lb higher.
Smart Stat: 3 - Dan Skelton's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Cherie d'Am beat the only other finisher in a point, and also made a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Uttoxeter last season, having her rivals strung out at an early stage and looking a good prospect. She confirmed that positive impression when also making a winning start over hurdles at Wetherby earlier this month, having no problem with the step up to two and a half miles and sealing the race in a matter of strides. Cherie d'Am has the potential to progress again and looks a big player for a yard who have a good record in this race.
Smart Stat: 17% - Andrew Balding's strike rate with handicap debutants
McLean House offered something to work on amidst greenness on his debut over six furlongs at Southwell earlier in the year and he built on that promise to win his next two starts over seven furlongs at Kempton. He looked a useful prospect when defying a penalty when last seen in March, only prevailing by a neck but looking far from the finished article. McLean House has likely been saved for another all-weather campaign and he looks particularly interesting on his return from a break now entering handicaps.
