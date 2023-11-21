Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Heva Rose - 12:35 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £101.56 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Heva Rose hasn't shown much over hurdles since joining this yard from France but is potentially well treated on her chase form in France and she makes her reappearance with the Venetia Williams yard in flying form. It's also worth noting that Williams boasts an excellent level-stake profit with chasers running after a break so Heva Rose should be ready to roll.

Nature Watch - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 30% - James Doyle's strike rate at Wolverhampton

James Doyle tends to operate at an overall strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to a highly impressive 30% at Wolverhampton where he has a couple of rides this evening, including Nature Watch in the nine-and-a-half-furlong maiden. Nature Watch cost €620,000 and represents the powerful Charlie Appleby stable so makes some appeal on paper.

Chorus - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2019 season

William Haggas operates at a 25% strike rate at Wolverhampton - a slight improvement on an overall record around the 22% mark - and his only runner at the track this evening is Chorus in the novice. Chorus is a well-bred filly and she caught the eye when running on strongly to finish fifth on debut at Newmarket in September. She is open to significant improvement.