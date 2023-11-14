Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Fouroneohfever - 13:40 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 23% - George Boughey's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Fouroneohfever is from a good family - his dam is closely related to Bated Breath - and he made an encouraging start to his career when finishing third in a newcomers' maiden over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. He travelled well in a prominent position and still held every chance in the final furlong, pulling clear of the remainder for all he was unable to challenge the first two. That experience won't be lost on him and he is well up to winning a race of this nature with improvement forthcoming.

Primeval - 14:50 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £22.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Primeval is bred in the purple - she is a half-sister to high-class Time Test and smart Retirement Plan - and she has made a very promising start to her career, winning her first two starts over six furlongs at Doncaster and Windsor. She had the reopposing Solray behind her on her second start but she proved a bit of a disappointment when only fourth in her hat-trick bid on handicap debut over seven furlongs at Kempton. Primeval loomed up and looked the likely winner on that occasion, but didn't find as much as expected. However, she is well worth another try at this trip, and this mark shouldn't prove beyond her.

Debora's Dream - 17:25 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 27% - Roger Varian's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2019 season

Debora's Dream is the most experienced of these and appears to have been presented with a good opportunity to open his account. He has shown improved form upped to seven furlongs the last twice, arguably unlucky not to win at Chelmsford last month (hung right) and again was only beaten by a short margin at Lingfield last time, running on to finish never nearer than at the finish. He sets a good standard in this event and is taken to put his experience to good use for a yard with a good record at this course.