Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Monfrid - 12:07 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas' strike rate at Lingfield Park since the start of the 2019 season

Monfrid made a promising start to his career when chasing home a useful prospect at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. That experience won't have been lost on him and he's worth a chance to improve past The Ice Phoenix to get off the mark at the second attempt for William Haggas, who has a good record both in this race and at Lingfield full stop in recent years.

Royal Tapestry - 12:37 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - James Doyle's strike rate at Lingfield Park

Royal Tapestry showed much-improved form on his his nursery debut over this course and distance last week, finishing strongly from an unpromising position to pass the post just a head behind the winner. He can line up from the same mark today and there could be better to come from him after just four starts, so it looks an excellent opportunity for him to open his account if it doesn't come too soon, with James Doyle taking over in the saddle at a track he rides particularly well.

St Cuthbert's Cave - 14:13 Fairyhouse

Smart Stat: 3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Gordon Elliott is seeking a fourth straight win in this maiden hurdle and it looks a good starting pointing for St Cuthbert's Cave on his first outing for the stable. Formerly trained by Rose Dobbin, St Cuthbert's Cave was well on top at the finish when making a winning debut in a Kelso bumper in May, forging clear in the final furlong to win by two and a half lengths. He should take well to jumping and is likely to emerge as the chief threat to odds-on favourite An Tobar.